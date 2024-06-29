Assam: ABSU Leads Massive Protest Demanding Justice for Dudhnoi Gang Rape and Murder in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The activists of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), in a massive protest demanding the harshest punishment possible for the gang rape and murder accused individuals involved in the Dudhnoi case, has begun a two-day protest march at Bodofa Children Park, in the centre of Kokrajhar town, starting today. The protest demonstration which started from 10 am was also joined by the leaders of ABSU, All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATALS), Boro Somaj and BSS. MLA Lawrence Islary, ex secretary of Kokrajhar district ABSU Janak Uzir, vice president of All Bodo Primary Teacher’s Association Rahindra Basumatary, prominent personalities- Bibekananda Narzary, Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB), elder brother of Hiranmoy- Amiya Khaklary, Narendra Daimary and attack survivors-Himanta Khaklary, Raja Mahan Khaklary and others also took part.

Talking to reporters, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said that ABSU had been demanding harsh punishments to the perpetrators involved in rape and murder case. He said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given special attention for the rights of the girls in India with popular slogan, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” but in Assam, the rape and murder is rather increasing which is very unfortunate. He said the government had a moral responsibility to give security to girls from sexual exploitation and murder. ABSU never wishes for a female student or kid to be sexually assaulted while she is walking home from school, paying for tuition, visiting family members, or attending social events in the middle of the road, he said adding that the government must ensure protection of girls. Additionally, he stated that attempts to rape and commit rapes have become common in various sections of Assam and require the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, to take strong action in order to provide victims of rape and murder with the justice they deserve.

Boro said ABSU had been taking series of agitational programmes against the gang rape of two tribal girls and subsequent murder of one of the rape victims- Hiranmoy Khaklari in Dudhnoi in Goalpara district of Assam in May. He said ABSU had sent reminders to Assam Chief Minister and DGP demanding harsh punishments to rapists and murder accused of Dudhnoi but government action is seen to be systematically delaying. He said the Kokrajhar district committee on June 24 evening took out a strong torchlight rally in Kokrajhar town demanding stringent punishment to the rapists and murderers of Hiranmoy Khaklari of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district and at the same time the ABSU demanded fast track court judgement on the gang rape of a minor girl of 15 years of age by a group of five youths in Mazbat in Udalguri district on June 23.

The ABSU president said the prime accused of Dudhnoi rape case and subsequent murder of Hiranmoy Khaklari, brother of one of the rape victims- Dhan Ali Talukdar and his associates- Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali have not been given harsh punishment. ABSU demanded Rs. 20 lakh for the kin of the victim’s family.

General secretary of ABSU Khanidra Basumatary said the student body has been compelled to take series of agitation for delaying on the part of the government to take action on the accused persons of gang rape of two innocent tribal girls on May 3 last in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district and subsequent brutal murder of brother of a rape victim- Hiranmoy Khaklari.

In his speech, MLA Lawrence Islary said he had talked to the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro on Friday morning regarding the matter. Boro said that he has communicated with the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP of Assam to take appropriate actions against the perpetrators of Dudhnoi case.

