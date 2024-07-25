ABSU Criticizes Union Budget 2024-25 for Neglecting BTC Development and Assam Flood Control

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 saying that the budget skipped the specification of allocation for the development of BTC and flood control of Assam.

The president of ABSU, Dipen Boro said that ABSU closely observed the Union Budget and found that there is only an announcement of flood relief assistance for Assam but no specific amount earmarked is mentioned, whereas, there is mention of Rs 11,500 crore for Bihar flood and erosion protection. He said that flood and erosion was the biggest issue in Assam especially in Indo-Bhutan and Assam-Arunachal downstream areas. It is one kind of negligence to Assam flood and erosion problems when the student bodies have been demanding a permanent solution of flood and erosion in Assam by declaring it as a national problem. He said that there was no special grant to BTR for infrastructure development as the previous government did and no special package to Assam is also mentioned in this budget.

Boro said that the budget was average for Assam except tax slab in a little bit and the projects under Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMME). This program is designed to support and promote the small-scale industries, providing them with various benefits such as easier access to credit, subsidies and other forms of financial assistance to help them grow and sustain their businesses, he added. As the specific budgetary allocations for BTC were not detailed in the budget which is unfortunate for the over 35 lakh population of BTC. He also said that the people of BTC region had to wait for the inclusive growth and welfare schemes, along with infrastructure and connectivity improvements in Assam which is expected to benefit the BTC region.

Out of the significant allocations include Rs 6,650 crore for the government primary schools and Rs 5,884 crore for non-government secondary schools. Additionally, a major initiative aim to financially support 10 lakh girls upto post-graduation to combat child marriage. ABSU hoped that the government of Assam will take appropriate measures to solve the Bodo medium problems besides implementation of clause 6.3 of the BTR accord to provincialize the schools and colleges, teachers’ appointment and creation of posts for Bodo medium. ABSU president, however, said that the allocation of Rs 3,782 crore for rural health services, Rs 1,157 crore for urban health services and budgetary provision of Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure development, including the Assam-Mala scheme to enhance the road connectivity between the highways and rural-urban areas, digital connectivity initiatives to bridge the urban-rural divide are substantial for the development in these two sectors.

