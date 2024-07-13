ABSU Demands Mandatory PRC and Language Skills for College Teacher Recruitment in Assam

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has demanded that the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) and official and associate official languages of Assam should be mandatory for the recruitment of college teachers to ensure job guarantee for local candidates.

In a statement, the president and the general secretary of ABSU Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary said the order issued by the department of Higher Education of Assam making PRC to be non-mandatory in the examination for recruitment with new pattern was unfortunate and a matter of concern. They said the move of the directorate of higher education will not at all be acceptable, which is against the interest of local educated unemployed youths. The ABSU leaders demanded the state government that priority should be given to the permanent residents of Assam in the recruitment of college teachers and thus the PRC and official and associate official languages should be the key criterion and mandatory.

On the matter of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination and the announcement of change in the pattern of examination as prelims, mains and viva-voice, ABSU demanded for conduct of examination with the previous model but not with the new pattern as the examination is near and the aspiring candidates are already prepared with previous pattern. The ABSU leaders demanded that before taking any policy, decision and making notification, the government should take the interest and sentiment of the students and indigenous people of the state into account.

