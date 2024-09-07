Sivasagar Municipal Board Issues Show-Cause Notices to Runi Medical Store and Sibsagar Diagnostic for Illegal Waste Dumping

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Municipal Board has taken strong action against two establishments Runi Medical Store and Sibsagar Diagnostic & Medical Research Centre located at GNG Road in Sivasagar town by issuing show-cause notices on Thursday. The establishments were accused of unauthorizedly dumping and burning waste on the public road.

The Executive Officer of the Sivasagar Municipal Board expressed concern over the violation, which poses a significant risk to public health and safety. Both establishments have been directed to provide an explanation for their actions within three days from the receipt of the notice. Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation may result in further action.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the importance of proper waste disposal in Sivasagar, with environmental activists calling for increased vigilance and community awareness.

Rupraj Baruah, president of Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, Sivasagar District Committee, reacted strongly to the incident, condemning the irresponsible actions. He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of waste management regulations to prevent such incidents in the future, urging authorities to take swift and decisive measures to safeguard public health and the environment.

