ABSU offers Shradhanjali to legendary singer Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Sunday offered Shradhanjali to legendary singer Zubeen Garg in the offices of all state, district, anchalik, and unit committees and paid floral tribute at Garg’s portrait.

In honour of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg and his immeasurable contributions to music, including his songs in the Bodo language, the ABSU observed a two-minute silence in his honour at 12 noon and lit 52 candles in every ABSU office at 6 PM. The central committee of the ABSU observed the candle light at Bodofa Children Park in Kokrajhartown. The Vice-President of the ABSU, Kwrwmdao Wary, led the candle lighting programme while Kokrajhar Merchant Association also paid Shradhanjali at their office. Kokrajhar town remained closed till 1 PM in honour of Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Kuki community of Dibrugarh pays candlelight tribute to Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: