Kuki community of Dibrugarh pays candlelight tribute to Zubeen Garg

DIBRUGARH: The Kuki community of Dibrugarh, under the leadership of Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Chairman of Kuki Worship Service (KWS), paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary artiste Zubeen Garg after their Sunday worship service at Christ Church, Dakhin Khaliamari. In keeping with their tradition of reverence, the prefix ‘Pu’—meaning ‘respected elder’—was used to honour the Late icon.

After the service, all members of the congregation, young and old alike, gathered solemnly before Zubeen’s portrait and lit candles as a symbol of their collective grief and admiration. The candle lighting ceremony was led by the Secretary Pa Jampu Guite and Assistant Secretary Pa Hahau Phiampu. Addressing the congregation, Dr Doungel expressed the profound sorrow that has engulfed all who knew Zubeen. He described the tragic loss as one that has shaken humanity, remarking, “In true fulfilment of the Gospel that commands us to mourn with those who mourn, we are here in spirit with the bereaved family and with all who grieve.”

Dr Doungel fondly recounted Zubeen Garg’s remarkable generosity, compassion, and love for humanity—qualities that defined his multi-talented personality and made him a beloved figure across communities.

The gathering then observed a minute of silence, standing together as a sacred gesture of respect and condolences. The service concluded with the collective recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, marking a deeply moving farewell to a legend who transcended barriers of religion, culture, and community.

