Silchar, Sribhumi Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

SILCHAR: The dawn of ‘Mahalaya’ in Silchar on Sunday was not at its usual spirit like previous years as deep grief for the untimely and sudden demise of Zubeen Garg pushed the entire valley to an unprecedented shock. People who thronged the road in the wee hours were seen paying floral tributes at the big cut-outs of the legendary singer erected by various organizations and establishments. Earlier on Saturday night, a mass condolence gathering at Gandhibagh arranged by the local MLA, Dipayan Chakraborty, witnessed hundreds of Zubeen fans remembering their icon.

Zubeen Garg had spent his childhood in Karimganj (presently Sribhumi) and maintained contact with his childhood friends and even some of his teachers.

Amid this backdrop of deep sorrow in Sribhumi, local residents as well as ruling party leaders demanded that the official quarter where Zubeen’s father Kapil Thakur stayed in with his family should be turned into a museum in memory of the celebrated singer.

