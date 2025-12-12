Bodoland University Registrar and Deputy Registrar deny involvement in BTC Assembly vandalism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Registrar and Deputy Registrar of the Bodoland University (BU) on Thursday rejected the allegations of a section of the BTC’s ruling party against them of having involvement in the students’ rally on November 29 when the agitated students ransacked the BTC Assembly.

A joint statement issued by the Registrar, Dr Subung Basumatary, and Deputy Registrar Birfung Narzary said “We have taken serious note of the recent public remarks made in the media alleging our involvement in instigating students during the incident at the BTC Secretariat on November 29, which resulted in damage to the premises and furniture of BTC Assembly. We categorically clarify that we had no role, whether direct or indirect, or overt or covert in the events that took place at the BTC Assembly premises on the day of the incident.”

They said that at no point did either of them issue any instruction, suggestion, or communication to any student or group that could be connected with the incident.

“No action on our part, whether personal or official, individually or jointly, bears any connection to, or could have contributed to, what occurred outside BU campus or at BTC Secretariat. The Bodoland University is committed to a mission of peace, discipline and an apolitical campus environment. As senior administrative officers who have served Bodoland University for long, we have consistently carried out our duties and responsibilities with professionalism and demonstrated commitment to the interests of the university and to the broader development in the BTC region,” they said, adding that the allegations made against them do not reflect their conduct or service record. They also said that they fully respect the concerns expressed by the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, and firmly believe that any action on these allegations should rightly be taken only after an impartial judicial inquiry.

In light of the indication by the Chief of BTC regarding a judicial investigation, they welcomed any impartial judicial inquiry and assured to extend their complete cooperation to help establish the actual facts and identify the offenders, so that any unfounded allegations were put to rest. They also requested the public and media to avoid unverified speculation in this sensitive matter and to rely only on established facts.

