Bogibeel Outpost In-Charge Tirtha Chetri Injured While Preventing Constable's Suicide Attempt

DIBRUGARH: In-charge of Bogibeel outpost Tirtha Chetri was injured while trying to prevent a constable from committing suicide in the Bogibeel outpost in Dibrugarh. The constable has been identified as Pranjal Borah. As per latest information, Chetri has been undergoing treatment at AMCH.

Meanwhile, the constable has been arrested. “Pranjal Borah had a altercation with this wife in the morning due to some petty issues. He came to the police outpost and with a service rifle he tried to shoot himself but the inspector in-charge Tirtha Chetri prevented him by injuring himself,” said a local resident.

He said, “Pranjal was depressed after the altercation with his wife and he then tried to take the extreme step by killing himself but due to the timely intervention of the in-charge of Bogibeel outpost, he was saved.” The service rifle was later seized by police for investigation. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

