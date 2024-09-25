Academic and administrative audit team visits Tezpur University for Quality Assessment

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) welcomed a high-level academic and administrative audit (AAA) team to assess the university’s quality and performance on Tuesday. Visit of AAA is mandated by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) that has evolved tools and guidelines for improving quality for different levels of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The AAA team comprises of chairperson, Prof. Anand Bhalerao, Vice Chancellor, (VC) Central University of Rajasthan, Prof. Darlando Thanmi Khathing, VC of North East Christian University and founding VC, Central University of Jharkhand, Prof. G.Parthasarathy, INSA Senior Scientist and Professor at National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science Campus, Bengaluru, Prof. Samir Kumar Das, former VC, University of North Bengal and Director, Institute of Foreign Policy Studies, University of Calcutta and Prof. Prabin Kumar Bora, retired Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

The team in the next three days shall conduct a comprehensive review of various aspects of the university, including academic programmes, research activities, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency.

“The audit team will spend three days at the university, interacting with faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders. They will examine the university’s adherence to academic standards, quality assurance measures and overall governance,” Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, VC, TU said.

Also Read: Assam: 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates 59th Raising Day in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: