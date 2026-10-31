Acclaimed Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away at 57 After Accidental Fall at Mumbai Home

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, celebrated for pioneering Hindi cinema’s modern action-thriller template, passed away last night on October 30, 2026. He was 57. According to police and family sources, Gupta suffered a fatal head injury following an accidental fall at his residence in Mumbai.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Friday, but went unnoticed until early Saturday morning, October 31, 2026. The Mumbai Police have since registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Preliminary findings suggest no signs of foul play, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances remains underway.

The sudden news has sent shockwaves through the Indian film fraternity. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the tragedy on social media, writing: “It’s really shocking and sad. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry.”

Other close collaborators also expressed deep grief. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked alongside Gupta on the 2017 hit Kaabil, shared, “It is shockingly sad.” Director Milap Zaveri added that he was "too heartbroken" while rushing to the grieving family's home.

Over a career spanning three decades, Gupta established a distinct visual style marked by slick camera movements, gritty dark tones, and high-octane action. He made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) but achieved monumental acclaim with his 2002 multi-starrer heist drama Kaante. His mastery over the Mumbai underworld genre was further cemented through blockbusters like Shootout at Wadala (2013) and Mumbai Saga (2021).

Gupta is survived by his wife, Anu Lekhi, and their two sons. Details regarding his last rites are expected to be announced by the family shortly.