Accused Dies After Mob Assault, New Allegations Deepen Mystery in Nalbari Child Abduction Case

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Bibek Gupta, one of the accused in the alleged attempted abduction of a minor girl in Assam’s Nalbari district, died while undergoing treatment at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, Gupta, a resident of Purbanchal Nagar in Silpukhuri, succumbed to his injuries at around 10 am. He had been admitted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries during a public assault following the incident on June 16. While Gupta succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the other accused, Jahedul Ali, is reported to be undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Bibek Gupta’s wife, Naina Baruah Gupta, has filed an FIR at Chandmari police station in Guwahati, describing the entire incident as a ‘pre-planned conspiracy.’ Her allegations have sparked widespread debate and controversy regarding the case. According to Naina Baruah Gupta’s complaint, Vivek Gupta had become acquainted with Dali Das, the elder sister of the minor girl involved in the case, through Facebook in 2023. The FIR claims that the two subsequently developed a close relationship.

She further alleged that after learning about the relationship, she had earlier lodged a complaint at Sipajhar police station, following which an agreement was reached between the parties to sever all ties. However, she alleged that Dali Das, along with her husband Madhab Das and her father Pramod Haloi, continued to harass Vivek Gupta and demand money from him. The FIR also alleges that on the day of the incident, Dali Das and others conspired to lure Vivek Gupta to Nalbari and falsely implicate him in a child abduction case, ultimately leading to a mob assault that resulted in his death.

These serious allegations have raised new questions regarding the actual circumstances and background of the case. Concerned citizens have called upon the police to conduct a thorough, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into every aspect of the incident.

Also Read: Attempted child abduction sparks tension in Nalbari district of Assam