Nalbari: Two police personnel apologise after NEET sacred thread controversy

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The controversy surrounding the alleged removal of a sacred thread (Yajnopavita) from a Brahmin NEET-UG candidate in Nalbari has taken a new turn, with two police personnel associated with the examination security arrangements publicly apologising before members of the Brahmin community.

According to reports, the incident is linked to the NEET-UG examination held on June 21, during which a Brahmin candidate was allegedly asked to remove his sacred thread as part of the security screening process before entering the examination hall. The allegation had triggered widespread reactions from various social and religious organisations, with demands for an inquiry into the matter.

Amid the growing controversy, police personnel Pawan Kalita and Kusum Basumatary visited the renowned Bilveswar Devalaya in Nalbari on Monday and sought forgiveness through traditional religious rituals.

Sources said that the two personnel participated in purification and prayer ceremonies conducted according to Vedic traditions and expressed regret over the incident. During the ceremony, Constable Pawan Kalita reportedly knelt before the devotees and sought forgiveness, stating that any mistake had been unintentional and requesting members of the community to pardon him.

The personnel also offered prayers at the temple and expressed respect for the religious sentiments associated with the sacred thread, which is regarded by Brahmins as an important symbol of their faith, spiritual discipline and cultural heritage.

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