Adarsha Vidyapith, Bholaguri Records 100% Pass Rate in Higher Secondary finals

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Higher Secondary Final Examination results declared today, Adarsha Vidyapith, Bholaguri—an Assamese-medium private educational institution located at Badulipar in Golaghat district—has brought pride to the region by achieving a 100% pass rate in all three streams.

It is noteworthy that the school, established in 1983, has for the second time presented students in the Higher Secondary final examination this year. All 44 candidates from the three streams have successfully passed, maintaining a 100% success rate. In the Arts stream, all 30 students passed in First Division. Among them, 5 secured Distinction and 21 obtained First Division with Star marks. In the Science stream, all 7 students passed in First Division, each scoring above 80%. In the Commerce stream, out of 7 students, 6 passed in First Division (including 1 with Star marks), while 1 student secured Second Division. On the other hand, from the government-run Bholaguri Kamala Miri Higher Secondary School, a total of 38 students appeared in the Arts stream. Among them, 6 secured First Division, 15 obtained Second Division, and 11 passed in Third Division. The overall pass percentage of the school stands at 84.21%.

Also Read: Assam HS Final Exam Results 2026: ASSEB to Declare Higher Secondary Scores Today at 10:30 AM