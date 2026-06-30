Assam News

Additional Classroom Inaugurated at Gaurisagar ME School Under Samagra Shiksha Assam

An additional classroom in Gaurisagar ME School under Amgur Elementary Education Block was formally inaugurated on Monday by Binita Saikia Dey, a prominent social worker and member of the Assam State Women Commission.
Samagra Shiksha Assam
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A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: An additional classroom in Gaurisagar ME School under Amgur Elementary Education Block was formally inaugurated on Monday by Binita Saikia Dey, a prominent social worker and member of the Assam State Women Commission. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, funded by Samagra Siksha Assam. Gauri Sankar Baruah, District Programme Manager (DPM), was also present at the inauguration programme.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Assam Releases School Grants, Sets June 25 Deadline for Utilisation

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Samagra Shiksha Assam
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