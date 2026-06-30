Additional Classroom Inaugurated at Gaurisagar ME School Under Samagra Shiksha Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: An additional classroom in Gaurisagar ME School under Amgur Elementary Education Block was formally inaugurated on Monday by Binita Saikia Dey, a prominent social worker and member of the Assam State Women Commission. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, funded by Samagra Siksha Assam. Gauri Sankar Baruah, District Programme Manager (DPM), was also present at the inauguration programme.

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