CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Mrinal Saikia as BJP candidate from Khumtai

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually sounded the election bugle by announcing at Naragaon in Khumtai that Mrinal Saikia will be the BJP-led alliance candidate from the Khumtai Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting at the Naragaon playground in Golaghat, Dr Sarma urged the people of Khumtai to vote for Mrinal Saikia.

Responding to journalists' questions, the Chief Minister said that no one else is seeking the BJP ticket from Khumtai. He also made significant comments regarding the Dergaon Assembly constituency, indicating that the BJP would reclaim the seat from its ally AGP in this election. He stated it is 100 percent certain that the BJP will field its own candidate in Dergaon, adding that a new face from the party would contest in a constituency currently held by an AGP MLA. Dr Sarma recalled that during the previous Assembly elections, the Dergaon seat was promised to the BJP for 2026, though AGP may opt for a friendly contest.

The Chief Minister strongly criticised Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, saying, "Gaurav Gogoi and Congress leaders are obsessed with Miya votes. Even if a thousand Gaurav Gogois or Rahul Gandhis come, they cannot affect me. Whenever something is said about Miya, Congress raises a hue and cry." He also dismissed Congress's "New Bor Assam" slogan, remarking on the arrival of new Miya settlers in Assam.

Reacting to the FIR filed against him in Delhi by Harsh Mander, Dr Sarma said, "Harsh Mander came to Assam and disrupted the NRC. He has provoked me and will get his answer." He further highlighted that under Congress, people only received items like lungis, blankets, yarn, and dhotis, whereas the BJP government has implemented meaningful welfare schemes. Dr Sarma praised Mrinal Saikia's previous performance, noting that he had earlier been given the party ticket due to his good work. Addressing nearly thirty thousand people, the Chief Minister strongly campaigned ahead of the Assembly elections.

