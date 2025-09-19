‘Adi Karmayogi Kendras’ inaugurated in Boko to boost tribal welfare services

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a significant step towards the welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities in the plain areas, the Government of India has launched an ambitious initiative titled ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan.’ As part of the mission, special service centers named Adi Seva Kendras have been opened in tribal villages to ensure that marginalized communities gain access to various welfare schemes.

The initiative officially commenced in several parts of Kamrup district, where the government has identified 128 villages for the rollout. On Thursday, the Boko Block Development Office witnessed the inauguration of 61 Adi Karmayogi Kendras covering villages under its jurisdiction.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at Agchia, Jarapara, and Simila in Boko, Pranab Dutta Goswami, Joint Secretary of Assam’s Department of Tribal Development, highlighted the significance of the centers. He explained that these village-level units would function as one-stop facilitation hubs where tribal residents could apply for, track, and benefit from government schemes that often fail to reach the grassroots.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan aims to remove bureaucratic barriers and speed up grievance redressal before October 2, with all government departments, officials, and even non-governmental organizations working in tandem. Village chiefs and local representatives have also been mobilized to ensure the mission’s success.

