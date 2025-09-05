Pragati Farmers Agricultural Cooperative Society holds AGM in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Pragati Farmers Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., an all-women-led Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) promoted by NABARD and CML–Tata Trusts, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2024–25 at Janata Bhawan, Bondapara in Boko - Chaygaon constituency on Thursday.

More than 300 shareholders attended the meeting, along with representatives from various government departments and invited guests which included Regional Director (NE Region) Robert H Thouthang of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Deputy Director of the Spices Board of India Dwijendra Mohan Barman, Assam Grameen Vikash Bank (AGVB) Boko Branch Manager Rakesh Pratap Singh, and Rinku Haloi, Block Programme Manager of ASLRM, Boko.

The session reviewed the society’s activities over the past year, discussed future plans for strengthening women’s participation in agri-business, and addressed issues related to market linkages and capacity building.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of key resolutions for the coming year, including diversification of crops, strengthening cooperative governance, and exploring new avenues for agri-based income generation.

