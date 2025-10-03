Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan prioritizes Assam’s tribal villages; over 3,000 identified under mission

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In line with the ambitious scheme of the Government of India, Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Debolina Thakur, visited Simila village under 33 No. Pub Bekeli Gaon Panchayat in Boko on Thursday to review and monitor the progress of the ongoing initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur highlighted that Assam has the highest number of tribal-dominated villages under the scheme, exceeding three thousand, and that therefore, the state had been placed in a position of priority among the participating states, which also include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

She further informed that the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan is a comprehensive mission aimed at identifying the problems faced by tribal villages through direct interaction with the villagers. Concerned departmental officials are actively engaged in categorizing issues and mapping them with suitable government schemes for effective resolution.

The Joint Secretary stated that the action plans prepared for Assam’s villages were to be submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs by October 25, 2025, following which approval and release of funds would take place. This is expected to accelerate the implementation process at the grassroots level.

Thakur also carried out inspections in several tribal villages under Boko Development Block as well as Bongao Development Block, where she interacted with local residents to take stock of the ground realities.

The ITDP (Integrated Tribal Development Project) Chairman, Kamrup district, Mohan Boro, said that the abhiyan covers 128 tribal villages in Kamrup district and 85 villages under Boko-Chaygaon constituency.

