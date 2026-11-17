Jorhat: The makers of the Assamese feature film Adishakti unveiled its official trailer at the Jorhat Music Festival in Jorhat, Assam, in November 2026, confirming its statewide theatrical release for December 4. Directed by Bitopan Kashyap, the film explores women's empowerment and social conflicts through an emotional story.

The makers of Adishakti have confirmed December 4, 2026, as the film's theatrical release date. The movie is scheduled to open across cinemas in Assam on Friday.

The trailer unveiling follows the film's teaser launch on September 27, 2026, at Aideu Cinema Hall in Panjabari, Guwahati.

With the official trailer now unveiled, Ayra Motion Pictures has started statewide promotional campaigns ahead of the theatrical debut.

Bitopan Kashyap has directed Adishakti and written its screenplay and dialogues. The film is produced under the Ayra Motion Pictures, also known as Ayra Studios, banner.

Indrani Baruah is credited as the original story writer, while Dr. Arshia Mahanta makes her acting debut in the lead role of Aditi. The film also features playback contributions from Zubeen Garg and Zublee Baruah.

Speaking about the film's central theme, director Bitopan Kashyap said:

"The film goes beyond conventional entertainment and attempts to address women's empowerment and social conflicts through an emotional story."

The statement highlights the film's focus on social issues alongside its narrative. One of the notable dialogues featured in the official trailer addresses family expectations around relationships.

The dialogue states,"There is no scope of LOVE MARRIAGE in this family."

The line introduces a family-related conflict within the film's narrative. Combined with Kashyap's comments, the trailer points towards themes of relationships, women's empowerment and social tensions.

Before its commercial release, Adishakti received recognition on the international film festival circuit.

The film won three awards at Global Cine Confluence (GCC) 2026:

Best Feature Film

Best Original Story

Best Debutante Actress

According to the supplied festival details, the film was selected from more than 4,000 entries and a competition pool of over 600 films representing more than 60 countries.

Its earlier festival recognition also includes participation in events held at Bharat Mandapam and the India International Centre in New Delhi in February 2026.

The film additionally received honours at the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival and the 9th New Delhi Film Festival.

With these festival achievements behind it, Adishakti is now preparing for its December theatrical release across Assam.