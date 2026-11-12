Leitlangpui Music Festival 2026 Unites Northeast Talent in Mizoram’s Serkawn

Mizoram: The third edition of the Leitlangpui Music Festival is drawing music lovers, independent bands, and cultural enthusiasts to Lena Stadium in Serkawn, celebrating Mizoram’s rich musical heritage while boosting tourism in the southern district. Running from November 11 to 13 under the theme ‘Music Comes Home to Serkawn,’ the three-day showcase is jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Mizoram Tourism Department, with BBY Animals serving as the official event partner.

Returning to Serkawn carries deep historical resonance, as the locality is celebrated for the pioneering Serkawn Concert at Serkawn Sikul, which shaped modern Mizo live music culture.

Following an official inauguration ceremony on Wednesday evening addressed by Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, the opening night featured energetic sets from established Mizo artists.

Crowds gathered for performances by Deborah Ralte, CT Tluangtea, Benjamin Sum, Fenga, Sangtei Khuptong, David Darlong, Lil Kiki, and blues-rock outfit Evenflow.

"With roots in the blues and a musical journey shaped by years of playing together, Chali and the band bring a depth of musicianship and a sound that has stood the test of time," festival organisers noted in an official statement highlighting the opening-day lineup. Organisers also emphasised how artists like Benjamin Sum use music as "a bridge to belonging and peace".

Attention on Thursday shifts to the high-stakes Leitlangpui Music Festival Band Competition. Ten finalist bands from Aizawl, Lunglei, Nagaland, and Assam are taking the stage, each allotted 20 minutes to impress a panel of judges and the live audience.

Thursday's programme also includes a special guest performance by indie favourites Avora Records, alongside sets from past competition champions Swordtune (2024) and Knot (2025).

The festival will conclude on Friday, November 13, with a closing concert featuring RNZX, Dingtea Guite, Saka, Serkawn Band, Rokhumbeu, Johan, Your Sweetest Memories, Ruatpuii, and Triautrackx.

Beyond the main stage, rows of stalls showcasing local cuisine, traditional handlooms, handicrafts, and homegrown businesses are transforming Lena Stadium into a vibrant hub for regional enterprise and southern Mizoram tourism.