Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a three-day visit to Mizoram from November 28 to 30, 2026, to attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University (MZU) in Tanhril, Aizawl, on November 30. Ahead of her visit, state authorities have started finalizing security, traffic and logistical arrangements through an inter-departmental coordination exercise.

Murmu's scheduled Mizoram visit will take place over three days, from November 28 to 30, 2026. Her principal engagement during the tour will be the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University on November 30.

Mizoram University, located at Tanhril in Aizawl, will host the ceremony, with the President attending as the chief guest. According to information provided by officials, November 29 has been designated as a rest day, with no official engagements scheduled for the President,

The visit has prompted state authorities to coordinate arrangements across departments to ensure that the programme and associated responsibilities are organized ahead of the President's arrival.

Ahead of the presidential visit, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired an inter-departmental coordination meeting on November 16, 2026.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat Conference Hall in MINECO, Aizawl, where officials reviewed preparations and assigned responsibilities relating to security, traffic management and protocol. Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department Sudhir Kumar and Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal were among the senior officials involved in the coordination exercise.

The review brought together representatives from more than 11 state departments, reflecting the administrative coordination required for the three-day presidential programme.

Departments mobilized for the preparations include Home, Health, Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Power and Transport. The state-level preparations involve senior administrative, police and university officials.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena is leading the coordination process, while Sudhir Kumar, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, is involved in the administrative arrangements. Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal is among the senior officials associated with preparations covering security responsibilities.

Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka represents the host institution responsible for organizing the convocation ceremony. The involvement of the university and multiple state departments connects the academic programme with the wider arrangements for the President's visit.

The November 30 convocation at Mizoram University, Tanhril, Aizawl, is the main scheduled engagement of President Murmu's Mizoram tour. The President will attend the ceremony as its chief guest, making the university event the central programme of the three-day visit.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka is among the key institutional officials associated with preparations for the event.

The November 16 coordination meeting also marks the state's administrative preparation ahead of the November 28 arrival.

With security, traffic, health, transport and protocol responsibilities distributed among the participating departments, authorities are working towards completing arrangements before the presidential programme begins.