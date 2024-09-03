Chairperson of Assam State Commission for Safai Karmacharis visits Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Safai Karmacharis, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Assam, Baijnath Basfore, arrived in Kokrajhar on Monday to commence a significant five-day tour across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts.

The chairperson’s day began with a visit to the Safai Karmachari colonies in Kokrajhar. Interacting directly with the residents, he listened to their grievances, challenges, and aspirations. This interaction provided a platform for the community to voice their concerns and ensured that their needs are understood at the highest level. This was followed by visits to key public institutions, including Kokrajhar Civil Hospital, the Medical College, the Municipality Board, and the Central Institute of Technology (CIT). His day concluded with visits to NTPC at Salakati and the Fakiragram Municipality Board, where he assessed the working conditions and facilities available to Safai Karmacharis.

This district tour, which will continue till September 6 is a testament to the Government of Assam’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Safai Karmacharis. His proactive approach is expected to result in immediate and long-term benefits for the community, further strengthening the support systems that are vital for their growth and development.

Talking to reporters, the chairperson said that there had been various problems being faced by the Safai Karmacharies. Their living standard is not improved, salary and wages are not regular and have no proper ESI, PF provisions, he said adding that he will take up the issues of the Safai karmacharies with the government of Assam to address their grievances.

Also Read: Tezpur University Launches Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 with Cleanliness Pledge and 15-Day Drive

Also Watch: