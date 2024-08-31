Cachar College Celebrates National Sports Day with “Run for Fitness” Marathon, Engaging Over 170 Participants

Silchar: Cachar College marked National Sports Day with a spirited “Run for Fitness” marathon, drawing over 170 participants, including NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, students, and faculty members. The event, aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness, was flagged off by Dr. Mukul Kumar Barua, IQAC Coordinator, Kajen Basumatari, Associate Professor of Commerce department, and Subedar Major Dhan Bahadur Budha Magar of 3 Assam Bn NCC, Silchar. The marathon commenced from the college premises and the route covered approximately 5 kilometers, weaving through the main roads of Silchar town and Annapurna Ghat Bridge over Barak River before concluding at the college.

The participants, from various sections of the college community, displayed commendable energy and dedication, making the marathon a vibrant and successful event. A closing ceremony was held where the top performers were recognized and awarded. Sarat Kumar Singh and Pooja Dasgupta secured the first position, followed by S. Bimal Sharma in second place and Gaur Krishna Das in third place. They were felicitated with certificates and medals by a group of distinguished faculty members, including Dr. Mukul Kumar Barua, Kajen Basumatari, Dr. Marina Islam and others.

Dr. Joyobrato Nath, the NCC Caretaker Officer, highlighted the broader impact of the event, stating, “This ‘Run for Fitness’ marathon goes beyond mere competition. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and staying physically active. Cachar College is proud to play a leading role in fostering a culture of fitness and sports within our community, and we are committed to continuing this legacy.”

The event underscored Cachar College’s dedication to nurturing not only academic excellence but also the physical well-being of its students and staff, reinforcing its status as a leading institution in promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

