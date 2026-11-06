Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Grace 28th Central Triennial Gorkha Sammelan in Udalguri

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially confirmed his participation as the Chief Guest at the open session of the upcoming 28th Central Triennial Conference of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan, on Friday, November 6. The highly anticipated four-day event is scheduled to take place from December 10 to 13, with the mega open public session slated for December 13 at the Manpur Stadium in Udalguri district.

A high-level central delegation of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan, led by Central President Krishna Bhujel, formally extended the invitation to the Chief Minister during a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

During the interaction, the leadership submitted several exhaustive memoranda detailing critical administrative, socio-economic, and political grievances currently impacting the Gorkha population residing across the state.

Assuring the delegation of his administration's full cooperation, Chief Minister Sarma explicitly noted that the community's structural grievances would not be ignored. "The state government is committed to protecting the unique identity, socio-economic rights, and land security of our indigenous communities. The genuine grievances and points submitted by the Sammelan will be thoroughly examined and addressed in a systematic, phased manner," Sarma stated after accepting the invitation.

The four-day conference is expected to draw immense crowds and has gained substantial political weight with the anticipated attendance of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Organizers are planning detailed cultural exhibitions, academic symposiums, and delegate-level administrative panels to outline the community’s developmental trajectory.

To ensure seamless logistics at the Manpur Stadium venue, the delegation also held an extensive coordination meeting with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary. Mohilary pledged absolute local administrative framework support, reinforcing the BTC’s willingness to facilitate transport, security, and accommodation for thousands of inbound delegates. Additionally, the committee extended an official invitation to Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal.

The visiting central leadership included key organizational figures such as Chief General Secretary Laxmi Sedhai, Vice-President Arjun Chettri, and General Secretaries Bikash Subedi and Raju Dhakal. They were closely assisted by the conference Reception Committee, represented by Executive President Dr. Ramesh Dahal, General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Chettri, and Treasurer Tej Bahadur Adhikari, who are overseeing the massive ground-level preparations.