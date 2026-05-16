Admission Row Eases as Chaygaon College Adds 150 HS First-Year Seats After Protest

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A controversy had been brewing at Chaygaon College in Kamrup district over the non-increase of Higher Secondary First Year admission seats for the current academic session. The issue had left many local students deprived of admission opportunities.

According to reports, the Chaygaon Anchalik Students’ Union had held several rounds of discussions with the principal of the college, demanding an increase in the number of seats. However, the student body alleged that no satisfactory response was received from the college authority.

As a result, on Wednesday, the students’ union, along with guardians and students who were denied admission, staged a sit-in protest in front of the college premises, demanding an immediate solution to the issue.

Following the protest, the principal of the college held a discussion with representatives of the students’ union and guardians. During the meeting, the principal agreed to increase the number of seats by 150 for Higher Secondary First Year admissions.

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