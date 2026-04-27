Five arrested, two hostages rescued in ransom kidnapping case in Boko–Chaygaon

BOKO: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, police teams from multiple stations under the guidance of Jan Kishore Gogoi, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko–Chaygaon, successfully rescued two kidnapped persons and arrested five accused involved in a ransom-based kidnapping case late Saturday night.

According to Jan Kishore Gogoi, CDSP, Boko-Chaygaon, at around 11:30 PM on Saturday, information was received from OC Noonmati PS, Inspector Uttam Tamang, regarding the abduction of Md Sanidul Ali (24/25 years) by unknown miscreants, who reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and threatened to kill the victim if their demand was not met. Acting promptly, a joint operation was launched by the ICs and their teams from Sontoli, Topamari, Mandira, and Chamariya Police Outposts, with technical assistance and support from reliable local sources in the Sontoli area.

During the operation, a Maruti Swift car bearing Registration No. AS-01FT-9573 was intercepted at Selosuti Mathauri. Five accused persons were apprehended on the spot: Abu Jobayer Akond (24), Sajid Ali (23), Haidar Ali (20), Rakibul Alamin (19), and Noor Islam (19), all residents from Chamaria LAC in the Kamrup district.

The victims were identified as Md Sanidul Ali (24) of Noonmati, Kamrup (Metro), and Imdadul Hoque (28) of Kalgasia, Barpeta. Both were rescued from wrongful confinement by the accused, who had allegedly abducted them for ransom.

Police confirmed that necessary legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to identify other associates and uncover the full extent of the case.

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