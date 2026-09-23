ADSU Submits Eight-Point Memorandum to Assam CM Seeking Identity, Land Safeguards

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HAFLONG: The All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU) submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 22 in Diphu, placing eight major demands concerning the constitutional identity, land rights, heritage, connectivity, and welfare of the Dimasa Kachari community.

The demands include a single constitutional identity under 'Dimasa Kachari,' protection of Dimasa land in Bordolong Lankha Tribal Belt, Hojai, implementation of DNLA Accord Clause 2.2(A), protection of Khaspur Rajbari, an RCC bridge between Dhansiri, Assam, and Dhansiripar, Nagaland, Dhansiri-Dimakro two-lane road, ILP exemption for Dimasa Kacharis visiting Nagaland, and land in Guwahati for a Dimasa Kachari Multipurpose Building.

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