Dhansiri River Erosion Puts Merbil Wetland, Kuruwabahi Satra and Farmland at Grave Risk

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Unabated erosion by the Dhansiri River near Residential Area No. 12 of Bihara Tea Estate in Bokakhat sub-division has triggered serious concern among residents, with large stretches of agricultural land already washed away in Merkan, Chinakan and Bihara areas.

The erosion has also damaged the riverbank road connecting Bihara Residential Area No. 12 with Chinakan village, which farmers used as a shorter route to Bihara market during the dry season. Residents fear that hundreds of bighas of farmland could be lost if immediate measures are not taken.

The ongoing erosion site is now only around 150 metres from Merbil wetland. Locals fear that continued bank collapse could allow the river to enter the wetland and eventually threaten the historic Kuruwabahi Satra, nearby villages and large tracts of farmland.

The Water Resources Department had earlier installed geo-bags to control erosion, but residents alleged that most have deteriorated and are no longer effective.

On August 28, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora visited the erosion-affected embankment at Rangagara village in Kuruwabahi. Residents urged them to visit Bihara as well and initiate urgent measures.

Locals said they have repeatedly demanded a permanent solution to the erosion problem but alleged that effective measures have not been taken. They have now urged the Water Resources Department to inspect the area and adopt scientific erosion-control measures to prevent further loss of agricultural land.

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