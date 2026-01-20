Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive launched in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination programme was inaugurated on January 19, at the Sonitpur District Commissioner’s Office premises. The important public health initiative was organized under the chairmanship of Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava.

The programme was attended by District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, additional district commissioners, senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department, district health authorities, representatives of UNDP and NHM, heads of various government departments, journalists, and a large number of health workers. The vaccination drive was jointly inaugurated by the MLA and the district commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Prithiraj Rava highlighted the seriousness of Japanese Encephalitis and described vaccination as the most effective and reliable means of prevention. He urged citizens to overcome fear and misconceptions and to avail the free JE vaccine provided by the government. Emphasizing collective responsibility, he said that vaccination was essential not only for individual safety but also for protecting the wider community. He called upon citizens, social organizations, and local leaders to work together to make Sonitpur a JE-free district.

District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das stressed the importance of public awareness, stating that JE is a life-threatening viral disease which mainly spreads through mosquito bites, with higher incidence in rural and agriculture-based areas. He appealed to all eligible citizens between 15 and 65 years of age to participate actively in the vaccination campaign.

