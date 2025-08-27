Assam: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) branch committee at Habigaon likely

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Habigaon, located under the Panchnai Cherfang constituency of the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly constituency in Udalguri district within the BTR, is considered an important area. With Habigaon as the centre, covering its surrounding areas, villages, and the Orang tea estate, it was decided to form a branch committee of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) at Habigaon.

For this purpose, on Monday, a discussion meeting was held at Habigaon under the coordination of Hemanta Kumar Mahatoo, Assistant Secretary of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha. In the meeting, a proposal was adopted to establish a branch of the AXX at Habigaon with the participation of local literary enthusiasts.

In the same meeting, an ad hoc committee of the Habigaon branch was formed unanimously with Toya Kotowal as president, Bikash Mahananda as secretary, and members including Tikaram Sharma, Sachindra Mahananda, Bed Nirala, Nabin Pokhrel, Lekh Adhikari, and Mon Bahadur Karki. It was also decided that in the next stage, another meeting would be convened to constitute the Habigaon branch committee in a full-fledged manner.

The meeting was graced by the presence of AXX’s life member and journalist Naba Kumar Deka, president of the Orang Branch Xahitya Xabha Humen Barua, senior citizen of Habigaon Mohan Bhattacharya, among others, who extended their support and cooperation to make the meeting a success.

