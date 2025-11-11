Adya Shraddha tribute in memory of Gajendra Nath Sarma

At the first breath of March in 1945, in the quiet embrace of Puranigudam, Nagaon, a sacred soil where legends like Bhola Nath Barua, the indomitable business tycoon whose enterprise wove the threads of commerce into the fabric of Assam’s progress, Deba Kanta Barua, the bard whose verses stirred the soul’s deep rivers, and Birinchi Kumar Barua, the visionary who wove folklore into the stars, once drew their first cries, a soul was born - Gajendra Nath Sarma, a name that would echo like a prayer through the thunder of wars and the silence of selfless nights.

Late Gajendra Nath Sarma embarked on a lifelong journey of selfless service to the nation at the tender age of 19, joining the Indian Air Force in 1964. A steadfast patriot, he stood resolute during the India–Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1972, lending his courage and expertise in the nation’s hour of trial.

While serving in the Air Force, he pursued paramedical studies at the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and received specialized training at renowned institutions across India—ever guided by an unwavering resolve to heal and protect humanity.

In 1985, as the eldest son shouldering family duties, he opted for voluntary retirement from the Air Force. Undeterred, his calling led him to the NF Railways where he continued his exemplary service. In total, he dedicated over 40 years to the nation—a shining example of sincerity, integrity, and duty.

Retirement only deepened his commitment to society. He joined the Indian Red Cross Society as a faculty member at the Nurses Training Centre, Chandmari, Guwahati, mentoring the next generation of caregivers with patience and passion. As Founder President of the Haridev Nagar Electric Management Committee and later Advisor to the Haridev Nagar Unnayan Samiti, Guwahati, his visionary leadership, humility, and tireless community work earned him enduring love and respect. He leaves behind his devoted wife, only son, two daughters, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.

On this auspicious day of Adya Shraddha, we offer our heartfelt reverence and pray that the noble soul of Late Gajendra Nath Sarma attain eternal peace in the divine abode.

Om Shanti

– Kamaljeet Sarma

