Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA) pays tribute to late veteran journalist Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In memory of veteran journalist late Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi, a memorial service was organized by the Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA) at its meeting hall on Saturday. The scribe body highlighted the versatile life of late Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi at length in the memorial service. Earlier the president, secretary, members and the organization's leaders offered floral tribute at the portrait of the late Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi. A meeting in conjunction with the memorial service held which was presided over by the president Ajit Sarma. The secretary, Guljarilal Sarma, moderated the meeting. Senior Journalists Pratap Hazarika, Mahendra Nath Hazarika, Bubumoni Goswami, Dalim Phukan, Birinchi Sarma, Kalpataru Chaudhary, Ritumoni Mahanta ,Pranab Bhatacharya ,Jitumoni Nath, Jun Faridur Yunis, Achuit Nath, Dipankar Nath and aothers spoke on late Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi's dedication towards journalism.

