African Swine Fever detected in Dibrugarh; Infected and surveillance zones declared

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) have been confirmed in Dibrugarh district, prompting the district administration to impose strict containment measures to prevent further spread of the disease. According to a report from the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, ASF has been detected in the Moran Revenue Circle (Farm of Atul Dihingia, Baghtoli Pathar) under Khowang Development Block, and Tingkhong Revenue Circle (Farms of Nilakanta Gogoi at Dighalia Gaon and Mrinal Jyoti Gogoi at Nalani Kapahua Gaon) under Tingkhong Development Block. In view of this, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, DDMA Dibrugarh, Dr Monika Borah, has declared all areas within 1-km radius of the epicentres as ‘Infected Zones’ and those within a 10-km radius as ‘Surveillance Zones.’ The restrictive order passed by the administration prohibits movement of live pigs, pork, pig feed, and related products in and out of infected zones. Pig markets, fairs, and exhibitions are banned until further notice. Strict biosecurity measures are to be maintained during culling operations, and the disposal of infected carcasses must follow prescribed veterinary guidelines. The police have also been instructed to take strict action against unauthorized roadside pork selling. The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

