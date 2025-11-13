Culling operation underway in African Swine Fever (ASF)-hit areas in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Gobindopur of Makum development block in Tinsukia district and the area being declared as epicentre, the district Animal Husbandry Department began culling operation from Wednesday in the designated infected zone for 3 days.

The exercise will be carried out as per National Action Plan for Control, Containment & Eradication of ASF and Action Plan for Preparedness, Control & Containment of ASF. The order issued by the District Commissioner Tinsukia stated that all shops dealing with pork-related items in the jurisdiction of Makum development block, Itakhuli development block, Tinsukia Municipal Board, and Makum Municipal Board of Tinsukia district shall remain closed for next 7 days or until further orders. The order further stated that the movement of any pig or pork-related items from and to the jurisdiction of Makum development block, Itakhuli development block, Tinsukia Municipal Board, and Makum Municipal Board of Tinsukia shall be prohibited for the next 7 days or until further orders. It also stated that anyone found contravening the order shall be legally prosecuted.

Also Read: African Swine Fever: Assam Seeks Rs 14 Crore to Compensate Pig Farmers