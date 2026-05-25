Tinsukia Police Bust Inter-State Terror Funding Racket, five arrested

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Based on central intelligence inputs, Tinsukia police made a sensational breakthrough in inter-state funding linked to international terror and arrested five persons, including the kingpin Seikh Wazir of Palghar, Maharashtra.

While Tinsukia police took the transit remand of Wazirat from Maharashtra, the other 4 were nabbed from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts. They were involved in extortion, and the extorted money was later transferred to Wasir’s account.

Detailing the case, Tinsukia ASP Mrinmoy Das and DSP DS Rathore in a press meet on Sunday said that initially police detained Devasish Gohain and Dipu Chetia Patra on extortion cases, and the whole modus operandi came to light from their confession. The police officials further said that the main kingpin, Wazir, has alleged financial transactions linked to international terror funding with a suspicious travel history, said the police. Tinsukia police also initiated operations in other places in India with active support of local police.

Those arrested by Tinsukia police have been identified as Samar Gohain (38), son of Hemanta Gohain of Kokaratoli Jail Road under Tinsukia PS; Devasish Gohain (27), son of Manuj Gohain of Dirak Pawoi under Kakopather PS; Dipu Chetia Patra (30) and Ripunjay Chetia Patra of Sorbaibondha Sarala Nagar under Jorhat PS; and Mritunjoy Konwar (39), son of the late Abadish Konwar alias Krishna, Naharkatia Dighala Sonowal Gaon under Naharkatia PS in Dibrugarh district. Two cases were registered in Tinsukia PS.

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