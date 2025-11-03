African Swine Fever outbreak in Sivasagar 200 pigs culled in Dhitai Pukhuri’s Kakajan

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported in Kakajan, Dhitai Pukhuri, causing widespread concern among local pig farmers. Janamani Buragohain, a pig farmer, has lost around 200 pigs to the disease, dealing a significant blow to his livelihood.

Buragohain had invested heavily in his pig farm, taking a loan of around Rs 42 lakh from a bank and rearing over 100 pigs for seven years. However, when symptoms of Swine Fever appeared, the Sivasagar District Animal Husbandry Department collected blood samples from three pigs, which tested positive for African Swine Fever.

The department culled around 200 pigs from the farm on Sunday to contain the outbreak. The incident has left Buragohain devastated, and local pig farmers worried about the spread of the disease which has already affected 30 districts in the state. ASF is believed to have been introduced to the state through infected pigs imported from other states. Despite government claims of banning imports, the disease continues to spread, with many suspecting a syndicate involved in the illicit trade.

