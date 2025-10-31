Emotional wave in Sivasagar as Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ set for release today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The long-awaited moment has finally arrived. Legendary musician and actor, Zubeen Garg’s final full-length Assamese feature film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is all set to be released in theatres across the country on Friday. Fans from every corner of Assam and indeed from across India, are eagerly anticipating the film’s release. In Sivasagar too, people from all walks of life are waiting with excitement and emotion to witness Zubeen Garg’s last cinematic creation on the big screen.

The story of Roi Roi Binale is said to be inspired by a poignant song composed by Garg himself, based on the life of a blind artiste. Later, he developed the theme into a full-fledged film that, according to early viewers, is deeply emotional and heart-touching.

Meanwhile, as the film’s release approaches, people across Assam, including in the historic town of Sivasagar, have reiterated their demand for a transparent, scientific and conclusive investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

Senior journalist and State Coordinator of Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Pranjal Rajguru, while speaking on behalf of IPFS and the Nikhil Asom Samajbadi Janaganatantrik Gana Swaraj Party, commented that an unbiased and scientific inquiry is essential to ensure justice for the Late artiste.

Zubeen Garg may have left the stage of life, but through ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ his voice and vision continue to echo powerfully in the hearts of his fans, Rajguru remarked.

In what many are calling an uncanny coincidence, the final sequence of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is said to bear a striking resemblance to the real-life events preceding Garg’s demise, a fact that has left fans deeply emotional and reflective.

According to sources, tickets for the film’s screenings in Sivasagar’s Bhatiapar and Simaluguri theatres have already been sold out for the next several weeks.

