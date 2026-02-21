After CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s assurance, Bishnupriya Manipuris suspend fast

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha suspended their fast-unto-death agitation today following assurance from Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma that the demands of the Mahasabha would be discussed at a meeting in Dispur on February 24, 2026.

The Chief Minister had a meeting with the leaders of the Mahasabha at Cachar DC office today. After the meeting, Executive Magistrate Masi Topno went to the site of the agitation and broke the fast on its ninth day.

Earlier in the day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika invited the leaders of the Mahasabha for talks on the demand of an autonomous council for the Bishnupriya Manipuris of the state.

