After nine months, police nab mastermind of Nityabazar firing case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: After nearly nine months, police have arrested Mainal Haque, the mastermind behind the firing incident at Nityabazar in Bongaigaon district. Mainal Haque had been absconding and was hiding outside the state. He was apprehended by police soon after returning to Bongaigaon from another state.

The firing incident took place on February 16, 2025, at around 9:30 pm at Nityabazar. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at local shopkeeper Abdus Salam, owner of M/S Abdul Store, while he was closing his shop for the night. Salam escaped unhurt as the bullet missed him and struck objects such as a mineral water bottle and soap cases behind the shop. Following the incident, the shopkeeper had lodged a complaint at the Boitamari police outpost, while the sudden firing caused panic among local residents.

During a search operation at Mainal Haque’s residence at Hordemara area under Chapar PS of Dhubri district, police recovered a pistol, two live rounds, and used empty cartridges. Police sources said that Mainal Haque was also accused in several other cases. The whole operation was carried out by OC, Abhayapuri PS, Pulak Barman, along with SI Utpal Kalita. The entire investigation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon district, Mohan Lal Meena.

Also Read: Udalguri police crack down on cattle theft, seize vehicles, arrest six