NTPC-Bongaigaon celebrates National Energy Conservation Day at Salakati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district joined the rest of the country in observing the National Energy Conservation Day at the plant premises on Monday. Sources from the NTPC said that Arnab Maitra, Head of Project NTPC-Bongaigaon, took the pledge of conservation on the occasion in the presence of Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), Pravin Kumar Sahu, AGM (EEMG), senior officials of EEMG Department, and employees of the station.

Maitra also led a walkathon in the township which highlighted the use of energy judiciously in everyday life, ensuring zero wastage, and spreading awareness about the importance of energy conservation for a healthy environment and sustainable future. Various activities like painting, essay competition, and slogan writing were organized for employees, family members, and children of the township.

