Udalguri police crack down on cattle theft, seize vehicles, arrest six

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In a major crackdown on cattle theft, Udalguri district police carried out a series of coordinated operations across different parts of the district, resulting in the recovery of 23 stolen cattle heads, seizure of three vehicles, and the arrest of six accused persons involved in cattle lifting. The operations were led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhergaon, Vincent Soilemthang Vaiphei, with active participation from police teams of Udalguri, Panery, Rowta, Orang, Mazbat, and Dimakuchi police stations, along with personnel from the Lalpool outpost. Acting swiftly on specific inputs, the joint police teams conducted targeted operations at several locations, successfully dismantling parts of an organized cattle theft network. The arrested accused have been identified as Monglo Dhara (Garuajhar), Ajay Munda (Garuajhar), Bahadur Munda (Garuajhar), Majibur Rahman (Chikon Mati), Kitap Ali, and Samar Ali (Mohanpur). All six accused have been produced before the Udalguri district court which remanded them to judicial custody.

