Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express Derails in Assam

Guwahati: A superfast train derailed at Dibalong Station under the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railways. No casualties or major injuries were however reported because of the derailment.

A statement mentioned that train number 12520 Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express that left Agartala on Thursday morning derailed at Dibalong station under Lumding division in the Lumding - Bardarpur Hill section at about 3:55 PM on Thursday. A total of eight coaches of the Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express including the power car and the engine of the train got derailed. However, no casualties or major injuries have been reported.

An accident relief train and accident relief medical train had been dispatched to the derailment site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works. Running of trains over the Lumding – Badarpur single line section has been suspended temporarily.

The helpline numbers issued at Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.