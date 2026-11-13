Lakhimpur Eviction Drive Clears 320 Hectares in Boginadi, 135 Homes Demolished

The district administration launched a major Lakhimpur eviction drive on the morning of November 13, 2026, to clear encroached government land in Boginadi. Bulldozers demolished homes belonging to 135 families across 320 hectares of the Boginadi Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) under the Kadam revenue circle to reclaim reserved land.

The operation focused on the Boginadi No. 1 and No. 2 Professional Grazing Reserve areas under the Kadam revenue circle. According to Lakhimpur district administration sources, the targeted 320 hectares of government land had been occupied illegally for several years.

Heavy machinery moved into the area early Friday morning.

District officials issued formal eviction notices to the encroaching families prior to launching the bulldozer operation. After receiving these official warnings, several families dismantled their houses on their own and moved their belongings to safer locations.

To prevent any law and order disturbances during the demolition, the administration deployed a large contingent of police and security personnel at the site. The Superintendent of Police and senior district officials directly supervised the security arrangements throughout the morning.

According to Lakhimpur district administration sources, authorities had issued eviction notices to roughly 450 families in total across various Village and Professional Grazing Reserves (VGR and PGR) in the district. The ongoing action is part of a broader November schedule to free reserved grazing lands from encroachment.

Following the completion of the Boginadi operation, the administration plans to carry out the next phase of evictions in Koylamari and Borbil on November 14, 2026. Readers seeking updates on earlier district actions can check.