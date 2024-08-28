Age-old tradition of Boka Khesa baona continues in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: Like the previous years, this year was no exception in regard to the historic Boka Khesa bhaona of Hazarimal, Sootea. The local residents continue with the 300 years tradition with rituals and traditions. Sootea was the main administrative hub of the northern belt of the mighty river Brahmaputra during the Ahom regime. Solal Gohain, an administrative officer of the Ahom era had established an official headquarter at Sootea and since then he had initiated many new traditions in this area and instructed the common people to follow them. Besides other general instructions, he also gave guidance to observe various festivals, Raax festival, bhaona etc. Kharangi Barua, a subordinate to Solal Gohain was given the charge of organizing Boka Khesa bhaona at Kharangi Lat (area). The tradition of Boka Khesa bhaon initiated by Kharangi Barua as per the instruction of Solal Gohain still continues in Sootea. The descendants of Kharangi Barua observe this historic bhaona tradition with pomp and grandeur on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmastomi at Joydeu Sorola barua Chuk Namghar premises located at Hazarimal. In this connection, Janma Yatra nat (drama) written by Sri Gopal Aata was enacted on Monday on the occasion of Janmastomi while Nandostav was performed on Tuesday.

