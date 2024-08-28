Gagana Organizes 'Bhado Mahiya Naam-Prasanga' Event in Mumbai

Guwahati: The Bhado month is auspicious for Assamese community which is correlated to Mahapurush Sri Sri Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhabdeva along with Sri Krishna Janmashtami as Assamese people are great followers of lord Sri Krishna. Gagana - Assamese People’s Association Mumbai, an association of Mumbai based Assamese diaspora organized a programme entitled ‘Bhado Mahiya Naam-Prasanga’ for the third time at Lodha Aqua Club House, Mira Road, Mumbai recently under the supervision of Namacharya Anil Kumar Das and bhakat Jayant Das, Rupjyoti Thengal and Rabindra Nath Goswami.

On this auspicious occasion, Rooplekha Bordoloi had sung a borgeet written by Srimanta Sankardeva. Sneha Bora and Gagana’s team had beautifully presented Diha Naam, the devotional songs which are integral part of Assamese culture. Asom Gaurav Debajit Changmai, many senior citizens approximately hundred Assamese cum non-Assamese people participated in the programme. As per rituals, at the end of naam- prasanga the mah-prasad was distributed and lunch was organized for all attendants. Gagana-Mumbai’s general secretary Gunin Gogoi and president Amrit Pritam Dutta acknowledged the executive team of Gagana and people of Mumbai for excellent team work and support on this auspicious occasion , reported by Annanya Chutia on behalf of Gagana Mumbai.

