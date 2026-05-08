Agniveer pre-recruitment rally on May 16–17 at Tamulpur for youth from nine districts

A CORRESPONDENT
GORESWAR: A two-day Agniveer pre-recruitment rally will be organized on May 16 and 17 at the 17 Assam Regiment Football Ground in Tamulpur district under the initiative of the 17 Assam Regiment.
The rally, scheduled to begin from 5 am, is being organized as a preparatory and training programme ahead of the Agniveer recruitment rally to be held in June this year. Candidates from Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Tamulpur, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Udalguri, and Bajali districts will be eligible to participate in the pre-recruitment rally.
Also Read: Agniveer Recruitment 2027: Online Registration Extended to April 10 for Assam Districts