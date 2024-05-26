Agniveer pre-recruitment training organized for youth of Upper Assam

DIBRUGARH: Aimed to inspire them to join the Indian Army as an Agniveer, Indian Army under the aegis of the Spear Corps conducted a three week pre-recruitment training programme which culminated for the youth of Upper Assam on Friday.

The initiative began with an initial screening process to identify potential aspirants who meet the required educational and physical criteria. The screening witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth.

The selected aspirants underwent a comprehensive training, which included physical conditioning by qualified instructors, preparation for written examinations, personality development sessions, weekly progress assessments, and interactions with serving and decorated soldiers.

A final screening test included physical test, medical check up and written examination. The potential individuals identified will be monitored to keep them motivated.

Indian Army is dedicated towards betterment of the people and hopes to conduct more such events to cover the entire community in the future.

Also Read: Assam: School timings changed following heatwave in Cachar district

Also Watch: