Assam: Indian Army pays homage to eternal guardian of Siang valley ‘Sati Baba’

DIBRUGARH: In keeping up with the highest traditions and military ethos of the Indian Army, troops of Spear Corps conducted an event to pay homage to Sepoy Satinder ‘Sati Baba’ of 4 Sikh LI.

Every year, May 23 is celebrated as ‘Sati Baba Day’, in remembrance of the fallen soldier who sacrificed his life to rescue his comrade during a patrol in 2020.

Since then, the immortalized Sati Baba is believed to be the protector of all security forces operating in the tough and challenging terrain of Siang valley.

On May 23, the troops of Spear Corps in the Tuting sector organised ‘Sati Baba Day’ to honour the bravery and sacrifice of Sep Satinder.

The ceremony comprised of wreath laying by Commanding Officer of troops stationed in Tuting, civil dignitaries and a Junior Commissioned Officer of 4 SIKH LI and rituals to include changing of flag. Large number of locals also attended the event.

On July 1, 2020, Sep Satinder as part of a high altitude patrol was crossing a river in Siang Valley. During the challenging crossing of the river, one of his fellow patrol member stumbled precariously.

Sep Satinder, displaying bravery & selflessness, rushed to save his brother in arms, but tragically lost his footing and was swept away by the river. Despite extensive search his mortal remains could never be recovered.

On May 23, 2021 a porter who was part of the patrol approached Commanding Officer of Tuting Battalion and revealed his dream in which Sep Satinder appeared and assured him that he would remain in the valley to safeguard all troops and porters.

The Sati Baba Sentry Post was subsequently constructed and since then stands testament to the valour and camaraderie of armed forces and the forces continue to draw inspiration from the fallen hero.

‘Sati Baba Day’ was organized at Tuting along with the civil administration and important personalities of the village. The event saw a large participation of locals from all communities and it was an opportunity for armed forces to establish a connection with the local population who expressed their deepest respect for the “Eternal Guardian of Siang”.

