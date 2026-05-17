Agniveer Recruitment CEE to be held from June 1 across Upper Assam centres

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Agniveer Recruitment Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the Recruiting Year 2027 will be conducted from June 1 to 12 at various designated examination centres across the region. All eligible candidates of Upper Assam (Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji & Lakhimpur) who have successfully registered for the Agniveer recruitment process have been advised to download their admit cards from the official recruitment website.

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